Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Clayton County girl last seen leaving her home in Riverdale Sunday night.
According to Clayton County Police, 15 year-old Ayesha O'Neal left her home on Upper Riverdale Road around 8 p.m. Sunday night. She's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and her mother says she has a history of running away.
She has black/brown braids and brown eyes. She stands about 5’6” and weighs approximately 150 lbs. She was wearing a red/black jacket, red puma shoes, and a tan scarf when she left home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
