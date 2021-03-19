Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a man reported missing by his family on Thursday.
Jose Mendoza-Ceja, 43, has been reported missing after his family told police they had not seen him for "several days." According to the department, family members had previously brought food to his home on W. Fayetteville Road in College Park and when they went to check on him days later, the food had not been eaten.
Mendoza-Ceja has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar Disorder and Schizophrenia and it's unclear how long he has been away from home.
He stands 5'4" tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
