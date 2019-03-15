ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta family is asking for the public's assistance in their efforts to locate a missing loved one.
Atlanta Police say 83-year-old George Heard was last seen around 5:20 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a gold 2005 Honda Odyssey van with GA tag AGQ8059.
Mr. Heard has been diagnosed with dementia and suffers from a hearing impairment.
He is described at 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta Police.
