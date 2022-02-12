MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing girl from Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, 11-year-old Aliyah Ransom was last seen on Feb. 11 around 9:30 p.m. at her residence in the 6000 block of Trammell Road in Morrow.
Ransom has ADHD. She is described as a Black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 120 pounds, and is 4’3” in height. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black hoodie, black slides, and her hair was tied in a bun.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aliyah Ransom is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
