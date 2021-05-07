HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Hampton man.
Police say Joel Butts was last seen leaving his home on Pernell Drive around 11 a.m. on Friday. His mother told officers he used her vehicle, a 2020 Toyota CHR, without her permission.
Joel’s mother believed he headed towards the Shell Gas Station on McDonough Road, but he never returned home.
Butts has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and separation anxiety. Authorities say he has not taken his medication.
There is no known clothing description for Butts. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact
the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.