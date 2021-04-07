A Mattie's Call has been issued for a man reported missing in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department say 55-year-old Carl Arnold was last seen at a Homeless Outreach Center on Capital Avenue in southeast Atlanta on April 7. Police say he wandered off the property around 2:45 p.m. Arnold has been diagnosed with Dementia.
He was described wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a Covid 19 facemask.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
