ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued Friday for a man reported missing in Atlanta.
57-year-old Raynell Matthew was last seen at Emory Hospital on Jan. 6 around 12:41 p.m. He was described wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
Matthew has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or Emory Police Department.
