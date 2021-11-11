ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a woman reported missing from a local hospital.
68-year-old Connie Geter was last seen at the Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road in Atlanta on Nov. 11.
She was described wearing a black multi-colored sweater with orange and yellow coloring, black pants, black hat, and carrying a white and black umbrella.
Authorities say Getter has a history of dementia.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Emory Police at 404-727-8005.
