BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing disabled elderly woman last seen Tuesday night.
Sandra Joan Orr, 73, left her home on the 1400 block of Griffin Road in Macon around 10 p.m. with her two dogs in a white 2006 Toyota RAV4 with the Georgia license tag: 4402ARG. It's unclear where they may be headed.
She stands 5'3" and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored shirt.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
