CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) Clarkston Police are looking for a disabled man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last seen early Tuesday morning driving away from his home.
Willie Beard, 79, was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans when he left his home on Plantation Drive in Clarkston around 6:45 a.m. He was driving a black 1996 Mercedes E320.
He stands about 5'10" tall and weighs around 210 pounds. The department says he did not have his glasses, had very little money and his vehicle was low on gas.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clarkston Police at 404-557-8956.
