ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Jacoby Davon Blanding, who was last seen on Trammell Road in Morrow.
CCPD says Blanding has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and may be a danger to himself and others.
Blanding is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jacoby Davon Blanding please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
