RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call was issued Tuesday for 56-year-old James Eugene Williams.
He has last seen on June 21 around 9 p.m. when he left his residence in the 5900 block of Highway 85. Willaims is known to suffer from schizophrenia and is without his medication.
He is described as a white male, 5'6", weighs around 227 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.
