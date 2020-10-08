CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a man reported missing in Riverdale.
Clayton County Police say Terry Hunton was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the5900 block of Highway 85. Police say the 33-year-old has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is known to walk away from the area.
He is without his medication. Hunton is described as 5'08", 135 lbs. with blue eyes and short black hair. He was last known to have on tan pants, a white T-shirt and black tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information leading to the whereabouts of Mr. Hunton, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
