Mattie's Call: Markus Maitland

JONESBORO, Ga. (CNS46) — Clayton County police are looking for a 15-year-old boy with ADHD after he was reported missing from Jonesboro.
Markus Maitland was last seen on the evening of Nov. 6 along Kyle Spring Lane.
He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Maitland has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and green crocs.
Police believe Markus may be a harm to himself.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
