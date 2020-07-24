CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)-- Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Joseph Robert Dytrych was last seen Thursday night at Riverwoods Behavioral Health System in Riverdale, Georgia.
Dytrych is a white, 26-year-old male with brown eyes and hair. He is six feet tall.
Anyone who sees Dytrych is asked to call Clayton County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.