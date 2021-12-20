Mattie's Call: Mykayla Burns

ATLANTA (CBS46) — DeKalb County police are asking for your help finding 13-year-old Mykayla Burns.
Burns was last seen Saturday evening near Gracehill Road in Lithonia after police say she left home without permission.
The teen is described as being 5-foot-1-inch tall and about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see her please call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
