Clayton County Police need help finding a woman with Schizophrenia and Dementia who was last seen on Friday.
Police say 45-year-old Tracey Gates left her apartment complex on the 300 block of Sandlewood Drive in Morrow around 9 p.m.
Gates was last seen near the leasing office of the apartment complex wearing a blue, short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and and a white bandanna around in her head.
Her husband believes she is a danger to herself without her prescribed medications.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mrs. Tracey Gates is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.