CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl, Truyonna Hall, who has been missing for nearly a week.
On Nov. 28, Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Garrison Ct in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person call.
Officers learned Hall was last seen between 7 to 8 days ago.
Hall told her mother she was with a family member and she is not coming home, police said.
Hall does not have a runaway history. She has been diagnosed with behavioral disorders, ADD, ADHA, DDMD and she use to self-harm.
Hall is described as a black female, black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-one-inches in height, and weighs 114 pounds.
Hall was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean pants.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
