CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Riverdale man.
Police responded to the 200 block of Medical Center Drive in Riverdale after receiving a missing person report.
28-year-old Troy Jensen who has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar and Schizophrenia was last seen on Jan 20.
Police say it is unknown what Jensen was last wearing.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Troy Jensen is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
