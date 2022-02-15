CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Riverdale woman.
Joyce Blewusi was last seen leaving her home on Timber Lake Court around 11 p.m. on Feb. 14. According to police, Blewusi left her home without permission.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department.
