ATLANTA (CBS46) — Union City police are asking for the public's help finding 70-year-old Jacqueline Stone who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
Stone, who is described as being 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds was last seen in the Forest Park area. Her vehicle was seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Police say she has thin short length hair and is possibly wearing a black shoulder length wig.
She is likely driving a red 2012 Kia Forte with Georgia tag #CEW5906.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jacqueline Stone call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 779-964-1333.
