ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s May 4th known online as Star Wars Day. While the future of movies is in the work, Disney plus is turning to TV to help entertain those hunkering at home.
A new Star Wars series and much more arrived today on the streaming service, and you can watch all 11 Star Wars films, plus more for free.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams joined forces once again to deliver hope, friendship and unity to fight a deadly threat. The theme of Star Wars is the same as our lives right now.
Finally, the full Skywalker Saga is available on Disney plus now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit the streaming service. Also dropping Monday on the streaming service is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The docu-series reveals how the live action show was made with never before seen footage and interviews.
Also premiering on Disney Plus is the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated series first aired in 2008 and introduced a new generation of fans to the world of Star Wars.
Enjoy it now because this is the first time you can relive the complete saga at home, and Disney plus is the only place to find the action.
The platform is offering a free one-week trial of the service starting may 4th to celebrate properly.
And in the wise words of Yoda, “You must feel the force around you.”
