ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than 90 years, one of Atlanta’s most iconic restaurants, The Varsity, has seen it all.
Last weekend, hundreds showed up out of nowhere causing mayhem in the streets just outside the restaurant on Spring Street.
“This could be multiple fatalities if the car gets out of hand and goes into the crowd,” The Varsity Director of Operations Terry Brookshire said.
The group is from Gwinnett and according to police they have been doing this around town for many years. It’s chaos which has cost The Varsity roughly $20,000 in property damages and security upgrades.
“It’s illegal, it’s unsafe. Once we know who you are, we are going to swear out arrest warrants for you,” Atlanta Police Major Darin Schierbaum said.
Schierbaum said this issue of lawlessness is on the radar of the Atlanta Police Department and they have called in the Georgia State Patrol for help.
“We’re going to make sure we’re making the adjustments we have to make to be more proactive and more engaged both on the front end and on the rear end to be able to address this,” Schierbaum said.
“We are going to continue to bolster our system up until it’s full proof,” Brookshire said.
If you have any information about this group or where they will show up next you are asked to call police.
