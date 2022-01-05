ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta's newest Mayor Andre Dickens has extended the City's indoor mask mandate, originally put in place by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The mandate requires masks to be worn in all indoor buildings and empowers the city to issue $25 to $50 fines to people who refuse to wear one after being given a warning.
Dickens also called for a temporary moratorium on evictions for certain housing projects.
This all comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health releases its latest COVID-19 numbers.
According to the website, there are 55,973 new cases as of Jan. 4. Additionally, there are 35 new deaths and 965 hospitalizations.
The results were delayed on Monday after GDPH said it was overwhelmed by data. Before then, the website was previously updated on Dec. 31.
To read the full mandate, click here.
