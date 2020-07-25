ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is working with Atlanta Police and community advocacy groups to stop the recent increase in water sales on Atlanta streets.
"We have seen an increase in unsafe and violent activity in some locations and cannot allow it to continue," Mayor Bottoms said. "It's going to take a village and we are working with our partners to provide outreach and resources to these young people to help them gain access to job opportunities, workforce training, and educational programs."
Mayor Bottoms said in a statement that the water sales are putting the sellers and motorists at risk and Atlanta Police "is dedicating an increased response to areas of heightened concern and will not allow dangerous activity of any kind - including running on the street.'
Bottoms had previously convened an Advisory Council on the issue and their recommendations are expected on July 31, 2020.
