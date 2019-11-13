ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointed Josh Rowan as commissioner to lead Atlanta's newly-formed Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) on Wednesday.
Rowan serves as general manager of the City of Atlanta’s Renew|TSPLOST Programs and brings more than 24 years of experience delivering capital construction programs. He will lead the newly created agency to improve mobility in every Atlanta neighborhood.
“Creating this department gives Atlanta the transportation leadership it needs in our rapidly growing region,” Bottoms said.
ATLDOT will manage roadway repair and maintenance, sidewalk and bike lane construction, upgrading streetlights, traffic signals and more. The agency's mission is to make streets more accessible to people of every age, background, and ability.
"I want to thank Mayor Bottoms for allowing me this opportunity to serve the people of Atlanta in this capacity,” Rowan said. “I've been building roads and implementing transportation policy for nearly 25 years in the region and I look forward to helping plan for Atlanta and the region's mobility future."
For more information about ATLDOT and to download the plan, click here.
