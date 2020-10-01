ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Earlier this week federal COVID-19 leaders vowed to send more than 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Georgia in the next three to four months.
Governor Brian Kemp announced the Binax Now tests, made by Abbot Laboratories, would go to the most vulnerable residents first. The state received a shipment of 200,000 rapid tests last week.
During a virtual Q&A Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke about the city's COVID-19 response and expressed concerns about the accuracy of the rapid tests.
"The feedback that I have received from our chief health officers are that rapid tests are not as reliable," Bottoms told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "So, we will make sure that we receive and distribute those tests as we see appropriate, but also with the understanding that they may not give us the reliable results as the tests that take a bit longer."
The Binax Now will render test results in about 15 minutes. The Food and Drug Administration reports that the test can render false negative results if specimens are tested past one hour of collection, along with a list of other possible reasons involving storage and collection errors. But even the lowest concentrations of the virus could be detected more than 95% of the time in the tests, according to The FDA.
Right now the City of Atlanta remains at phase two of its reopening plan, which means limited gatherings, limited restaurant capacity, and city buildings remain closed.
"One of the biggest sticking points that’s preventing us from going into phase three has to do with contact tracing, so we will keep you updated on that," Bottoms said. The Mayor's office has faced challenges obtaining adequate data from the state health department to do comprehensive contact tracing.
The Department of Public Health has been calling on residents to sign up to be tracers all summer. During the Q&A, Bottoms was asked to update the state ethics investigation into her 2017 campaign.
The state ethics board is trying to determine if Bottoms improperly accepted more campaign contributions than allowed during her campaign.
"They’ve said that there are contributions that have exceeded the maximum amount," Bottoms said. "They will not list for me who they are saying made those contributions so that I can respond with specificity," she added.
Ethics commission executive director David Emadi told the commission that Bottom's campaign request indicated that "talks had broken down."
The board has indicated that Bottoms has not been fully cooperative as it has issued subpoenas for campaign bank records. Bottoms said the board has not been forthright.
She also says her attorney had a massive stroke and was in rehabilitation before ultimately retiring from law, which led to delays. Bottoms said she made the commission aware of this obstacle and is asking for more details to rectify the claims.
"I am confident that I’ve done nothing wrong and when the ethics committee will hopefully finally tell us who they claim exceeded these amounts, we can move forward with helping to get this resolved," Bottoms said.
Bottoms announced the city is also hiring dozens of positions as a part of Operation Clean Sweep. She says the jobs will have benefits and will start at $15/hour in departments including public works and parks and recreation.
