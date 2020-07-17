ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms continues to defend her executive orders on mandating masks and reverting the city to phase one of reopening despite being sued by the governor.
“It was not until we instituted a mask order in Atlanta, and I pointed out that Donald Trump violated that order when he landed at our airport and did not wear a mask, that the governor filed suit against us,” said Mayor Bottoms.
With tensions growing thicker between Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Bottoms, she spoke with CBS This Morning about the lawsuit filed by Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr over her executive orders.
“I think a better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing in our state," she said.
“If the governor is saying ‘well I have the power to stop anything on the local level,’ that doesn’t really square with what the law actually says,” said Anthony Kreis, a constitutional attorney and law professor at Georgia State University.
On the mask mandate debate Kreis said he’s giving the mayor a slight advantage.
“If the governor, by his own admission, says that wearing masks benefits the public health, then it seems to be out of his statutory authority to tell the city of Atlanta or Savannah or Athens or Rome that they can’t mandate masks,” he added.
But on reverting the city to phase one, Kreis said the governor is legally in the right.
“That is an area where the governor is 100 percent correct,” he explained. “The mayor cannot create or impose by mandate the phase one rollback because that would be clearly inconsistent with the governor’s order.”
The bottom line he said, and something both the mayor and the governor agree on, is that the public should wear masks.
