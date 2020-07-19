ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Georgia leaders continue to be at odds when it comes to the city’s mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Sunday that Governor Brian Kemp asked for an emergency injunction to 'restrain' her from issuing any press statements and speaking to the press.
“I really think it’s unfortunate that wearing a mask has become such a political debate,” said Dr. Michael Fité, the District Medical Director for One Medical.
It started on July 8th, when Mayor Bottoms signed an executive order mandating the use of masks across the city.
“Mayor Bottoms mask mandate cannot be enforced but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating,” said Governor Kemp in a press conference.
On July 10th, Bottoms rolled back the city's reopening to phase one guidelines. Governor Kemp filed the lawsuit shortly thereafter.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Governor sued me personally, along with our city council personally, after I noted that President Trump came to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and did not have on a mask and I pointed out he was violating city law,” Mayor Bottoms added.
In a tweet Sunday – Mayor Bottoms said Governor Kemp asked for an emergency injunction to "restrain" her from speaking to the press.
“When I look at the unpublished report from the White House that says Georgia is a red zone state, what that reports says is that there are very clear guidelines we should follow; very clear metrics that we should follow. Face coverings are one,” Mayor Bottoms said, “This is not about politics, this is about people. It’s about the over 3,100 people who have died in our state. The over 130,000 who have tested positive.”
Doctors, like Dr. Michael Fité, say wearing a mask is not a political issue, but a public health issue.
“Masks are probably one of the single most important things we can do to protect one another from the coronavirus,” added Dr. Fité.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.