ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Racism hits too close to home for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she and her 12-year-old son both received a hate-filled message.
"I had a very long conversation with Ambassador Young this morning and he just reminded me that white supremacy is a sickness," said Mayor Bottoms during a commission meeting.
Mayor Bottoms addressed the shocking message she received in which she was called the N-word. The message that came from the email reopen@georgia.gov went on to say, "just shut up and reopen Atlanta".
But it wasn’t just the offensive wording in the message that caught the mayor off guard.
“Not only did I receive it but my 12-year-old son received it as well. So that was more concerning to me than anything,” said Bottoms.
But the mayor and her son weren’t the only ones exposed to the graphic message.
On Twitter, where she shared a screenshot of the message, she wrote,“With my daughter looking over my shoulder I received this message on my phone. I pray for you."
She then went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King saying "conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance."
CBS46 reached out to Reopen Georgia and while they did speak to us over phone, they declined an interview.
"#reopenga is applauded to learn that a text with a racist message was sent to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in our name. Not only did we not send the abhorrent message, but we stand together with Mayor Bottoms in condemning racism and hate speech," read a statement from the group.
As for Mayor Bottoms, she says she will not let the message force her to reopen the city prematurely.
“Cowards don’t run for office, so I will continue to use my voice to speak on the behalf of our community. But children should be off limits as it relates to any and everything.”
Officials are looking into the matter to see where the message came from.
(0) comments
