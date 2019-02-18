ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Job seekers looking to gain employment with the City of Atlanta will no longer have to disclose their salary history.
It's a decision Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday in an effort to close the gender pay gap and prevent wage discrimination.
"Too often, salary history can trap employees in an unfair earning cycle based on history rather than their skill set," Bottoms said in a press release. "Now, employees can be compensated based on their qualifications, experience and merit."
On average women earn 80 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts.
"Closing the wage gap and prioritizing equal pay policies helps ensure Citywide economic parity and moves us closer to a more equitable One Atlanta," Bottoms added.
