ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday was a big day for the city of Atlanta when Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others gathered to break ground on a $27.6 million multi-family unit in Southwest Atlanta.
The groundbreaking is apart of the City of Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan aimed at increasing affordable housing.
"Affordability is the foundation of any livable and thriving community," said Mayor Bottoms. "Creating and preserving affordable housing is critical to the future of all those who call Atlanta home. For too many residents, their zip code determines their opportunities. This action plan is a vision for a more equitable city where each Atlantan has access to quality, and safe affordable housing," she added.
The for key goals of the plan are to:
Create or preserve 20,000 affordable homes by 2016 and increase overall supply
Invest $1 billion from public, private, and philanthropic sources in the production and preservation of affordable housing
Ensure equitable growth for all Atlantans and minimize displacement
Support innovation and streamline processes
The groundbreaking of Creekside at Adamsville Place will offer 147 units with rental rates affordable to "families with incomes at 30%, 60% and 80% of area median income."
"Although the problem is significant and accelerating in Atlanta, the data suggests we have a window in time to make a difference," said Sarah Kirsch, Executive Director of the Urban Land Institute. "
"As our city continues to grow, we want to ensure neighborhoods in the north, south, east, and Westside remain welcoming and inclusive places for all," added Mayor Bottoms.
To learn more about the plan, click here.
