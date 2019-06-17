ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Every aspect of our mass transit system must be improved in order for our city to meet the demands of our growing communities," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after creating the city's first Department of Transpotation.
The agency's goal is to improve safety and accessibility on the city's streets.
"Improving mobility not only makes it easier to get around Atlanta -- it helps level the playing field for all Atlantans to thrive and get ahead in a 21st century economy," Bottoms added.
DOT will also enhance residents ability to access jobs, schools and other city services. The strategic plan for the agency was developed last spring, and had $750,000 for its initial funding.
The DOT will serve as "a one-stop transportation agency that will combine functions road construction and repair operations through the Department of Public Works" while also working with the Department of City Planning.
The agency will oversee long-term mobility goals including: transportation improvements, roadway repair, side walk and bike lane maintenance.
"I'm excited that Mayor Bottoms and I teamed up for over a year with several community leaders to form this department that will bring greater efficiency and effectiveness for transportation in out city," said City Councilmember Andre Dickens.
