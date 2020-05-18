ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — “Like every other municipality, the City of Atlanta incurred unanticipated expenses and loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after approving $88,434,611.30 be added to the City's fiscal budget.
Her latest Executive Order allows the funds, awarded through the CARES Act, to address the community's needs as the state continues to see a stead rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“This Executive Order will ensure these emergency funds will be used to address our communities’ most pressing needs. Thank you to the Georgia Congressional Delegation for ensuring Atlanta received these vital funds to minimize the impact of coronavirus,” Mayor Bottoms added.
