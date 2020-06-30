ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgia continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is extending administrative orders that provide residents a a financial reprieve.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bottoms extended three order for 60 days, through August 30. Those orders include the Department of Watershed refraining from disconnecting water services due to non-payment, parking enforcement officers are not to tow any vehicles in restricted areas of the City's right of way, and no citations or penalties will be issued to businesses that have unpaid taxes following the April 1, 2020 deadline.
The extension comes just a days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues multiple extended orders, including a Public State of Emergency through August 11.
