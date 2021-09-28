ATLANTA (CBS46) — Late fees relating to business license renewals have been suspended until October, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced as she reissued an Administrative Order Tuesday.
The order directs the Chief Financial Officer to refrain from taking any action such as issuing citations or imposing penalties against any business for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1 deadline.
The order remains in effect until Oct. 31.
To apply, renew and pay business licenses, please access the ATLCORE Business Licensing and Permitting portal here.
Customers can now also visit City Hall at 55 Trinity Ave SW for in person Business License processing. Walk-ins are welcome.
