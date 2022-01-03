Jovita Award
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- On the fourth anniversary of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ oath of office for Mayor of Atlanta, the 60th Mayor presented the Phoenix Award. 

As one of my last official duties as Mayor, I am honored to recognize a distinguished group of people who have made an indelible impression upon our city and our administration. They represent the unsung heroes found throughout our city, who have made Atlanta the shining city upon a hill.

The recipients range from a host of industries, including media, medicine, civil and human rights, and politics.

Mayor Bottoms and the City of Atlanta honored the individuals on social media with featured posts today.

The recipients are:

  • Juanita Abernathy (Posthumously)
  • Silas “Si Man Baby” Alexander
  • Carolyn Long Banks
  • Bloomberg Philanthropies
  • Chris “Ludacris” Bridges
  • Helen Butler
  • Myrtle Davis
  • Larry Dingle
  • Sanjay Gupta
  • Ingrid Saunders Jones
  • Jovita Moore (Posthumously)
  • Brenda Muhammad
  • Rita Samuels (Posthumously)
  • Georganna Sinkfield
  • Beverly Evans Smith
  • Calvin Smyre

