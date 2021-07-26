ATLANTA (CBS46) — The second annual virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair is set with more than 1,000 jobs up for grabs.
The event will take place Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the virtual fair features live video interviews with employers as well as free financial literacy, resume building and homeownership resources.
“Ensuring that LGBTQ Atlantans have access to resources and career pathways remains the goal of our opportunity fair,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We are thankful to everyone participating in our event by providing their unwavering support to continue helping Atlanta’s LGBTQ community shine.”
Job openings at the fair range from entry, mid and management levels in education, retail, consulting, banking and more. Some employers will be doing on-site interviews and hiring.
Here is a list of confirmed companies who will be recruiting at the fair:
- Advance Auto Parts
- Amazon
- Aon
- Atlanta Police Department (APD)
- Bank of America
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- City of Atlanta
- Emory University
- Equifax
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- Goodwill of North Georgia
- Habitat for Humanity International
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Marta
- NCR
- Sage
- Savannah College of Art & Design
The Mayor's Office says participants are encouraged to register early to access pre-fair workshops and webinars.
The fair is open to all and accessible via smartphone. To register, click here.
