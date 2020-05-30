ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hours after demonstrators tore through parts of downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms again said the violence is not representative of Atlanta and called on the city to come together to "show our strength."
"What we saw overnight was not a protest, and it was not Atlanta. We as a people are strongest when we use our voices to heal our city instead of using our hands to tear it down. We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism.
“What started out as a peaceful demonstration, quickly turned into mayhem and unnecessary destruction, and ultimately an assault on businesses that are already struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mayor Bottoms said the city began mobilizing leadership and resources early Saturday morning to help the city recover from the night's destruction. According to the Mayor's office, the Department of Public Works started cleaning streets in downtown and Buckhead while public safety officials were working to keep businesses and the rest of the community safe. The Department of Transportation was also removing graffiti from public buildings in downtown and Buckhead.
Finally, Mayor Bottoms said the city is coordinating with surrounding jurisdictions to "provide additional public safety resources and with the Governor's office to provide assistance from the National Guard to help with our recovery."
"Now more than ever, I am calling on our communities to come together to show our strength as One Atlanta through prayer and working together to restore and heal our city as an example for the nation," Mayor Bottoms concluded her written statement.
