ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is springing into action as she and the Use of Force Advisory Council begin implementing recommendations to improve police relations in the community.
The advisory council was established at the beginning of June as tensions begin to mount between police and Black communities both in Atlanta, and across the country.
“The gravity of this Advisory Council’s actions and recommendations—and their potential to fundamentally transform the relationship between law enforcement officials and those they serve—cannot be understated,” said Mayor Bottoms June 11.
Now, just two weeks after appointing 28 community members and public figures to the council, they have submitted 10 recommendations addressing law and policy, police culture and mindsets, and community and partnerships.
“In just 14 days, the Use of Force Advisory Council has developed meaningful recommendations to begin the process of revising Atlanta’s Use of Force polices to rebuild trust in our communities,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Together, we will harness this moment in history to reimagine our use of force policies and elevate the Atlanta Police Department as a national model for modern policing.”
Three of the recommendations prompted and immediate Administrative Orders and a letter to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board.
- Commit to identifying policies to improve officer compliance and public transparency of captured body worn camera footage,
- Create a centralized repository for witness footage of use of force by officers, and
- Extend powers and community awareness of Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB).
The remaining seven recommendation are under legal and operational review by Mayor Bottoms’ Administration to determine further action.
Administrative Order 1: Directs the Chief of Police to identify policies and procedural changes to further improve body worn camera compliance from the current level of 94%. The Order also directs APD to outline improvements to existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve transparency and responsiveness to public requests for officer footage.
Administrative Order 2: Directs the Chief Information Officer to develop a platform that allows the public to submit recordings of use of force violations. The recordings will be incorporated into future use of force investigations, ensuring that public recordings are included with APD footage in decisions. Further, it directs the development of SOPs to outline the use of videos during investigations, retention policies on citizen submissions and providing access to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board for independent investigation.
Administrative Order 3: Directs the Chief of Staff and City Attorney to work with the ACRB to identify measures to further strengthen the organization. These measures include legislative, budgetary, and/or operational needs to begin a proactive review by ACRB of all deadly use of force cases.
The letter to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board addresses the significance of their perspective and critical role in maintaining accountability.
The Council’s 10 early actions are outlined below:
- Commit to revising the Use of Force continuum in Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to increase specificity and align with best practices;
- Ensure that changes taken under the Mayor’s Administrative Orders 2020-18 align with best practice policy changes from other cities and continue measures for accountability;
- Commit to identifying policies to improve officer compliance and public transparency of captured body worn camera footage;
- Create a centralized repository for witness footage of use of force by officers;
- Mandate immediate drug testing for officers when a use of force incident resulting in serious injury or death occurs;
- Commit to re-evaluating and revising mission, vision, core values, and oath of the Atlanta Police Department;
- Conduct additional screenings - including mental health and implicit bias assessments - for all applicants during the recruiting process, and on an ongoing basis for all officers;
- Require more exhaustive background checks with attention to record of complaints from other agencies, previous applications to police departments, and social media sentiment;
- Extend powers and community awareness of Atlanta Citizen Review Board (ACRB); and
- Begin to evaluate policies, procedures, and partner organizations for least harm approach to reduce the likelihood of use of force long-term, including use of non-law enforcement officials for community crisis response and expansion of the pre-arrest diversion program.
The advisory council will submit its 45-day recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.