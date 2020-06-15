ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a press conference on Monday said she is signing a series of administrative orders to implement reforms of standard operating procedures for the Atlanta Police Department's use of force policies.
Bottoms expressed her condolences to the family of Rayshard Brooks at the start of the press conference and discussed the following:
She is signing a series of administrative orders that will address officer's response to resistance. She is also requiring de-escalation techniques and for uses of deadly force to be reported to citizens review board.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
