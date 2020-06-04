ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a week thousands of people have organized demonstrations through the streets of Atlanta in protest of police brutality and the killing of black men and women while in custody.
When peaceful protests first began on May 29, both Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields were supportive of the demonstrations. However, by nightfall peace turned into violence and rioting that left torched vehicles and shattered windows in the streets of Buckhead and downtown Atlanta.
Mayor Bottoms not standing for the destruction of the city implored people to go home.
"This is chaos, a protest has purpose. So if you love this city, this city that has had a legacy of black mayors, and black police chiefs, and people who care about this city where more than 50 percent of the business owners in Metro Atlanta are minority business owners -- If you care about this city then go home," said Bottoms.
Still, day after day droves of people took to the streets even after a city-wide curfew of 9 p.m. was issued, and National Guard troops were called in to restore order.
And each day people have asked Mayor Bottoms to join them in demonstrations. On day seven she did just that.
Mayor @KeishaBottoms now marching with demonstrators in downtown Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/sTsSL41G2I— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) June 4, 2020
CBS46 was there as Mayor Bottoms walked along the streets with protesters holding signs that read, "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace." To her left and right she was flanked by security.
"I wanted to come out here and be a part of the energy that's happening in our city," she said while making her way down Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Even with hecklers using bullhorns to shout, "get rid of the curfew!" the Mayor continued to walk in solidarity.
"It wasn't something that I planned, it wasn't staged, it wasn't organized," instead she wanted people that she not only understands their plight, but that she also wants to see change.
"You all matter to me. And in the same way the civil rights movement was not a day, it was not a moment in time, it was a movement. We are in the midst of a movement in this country. But it's going to be incumbent on all of us to get together and articulate more than our anger," said Bottoms to the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.