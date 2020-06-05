ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leading an interfaith prayer and march Friday.
Starting at 11 a.m., the mayor is inviting people of all religious backgrounds to join her at the State Capitol to pray together. From there, the group will march to Centennial Olympic Park.
The park has been the site of 7 days of protests in response to the death of George Floyd last week.
Several protests are scheduled through the weekend across metro Atlanta:
Students at Atlanta Public Schools are leading a protest for teens Friday afternoon. From 1 p.m.-4 p.m., the group will gather in Piedmont Park near Magnolia Hall.
A peaceful demonstration is expected in the green space in downtown Duluth from 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Organizers with Atlanta University Center invite students, graduates, professors, and Atlanta residents to join them in a community prayer and peaceful march Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. The group will meet at Cleopas Jackson Park and march to Atlanta City Hall. Last week, two AUC students were tased and pulled from their vehicle by several Atlanta police officers. Two of those officers were fired from the force, and five were charged in the incident.
A peaceful march is planned for Friday at 4 p.m. starting at the Kroger in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood. The march will end in Freedom park with a moment of silence with upraised fists.
Also at 4 p.m. Friday, organizers in Brookhaven are planning a family-friendly rally at the corner of Colonial Drive and Oglethorpe Ave.
Black mothers are invited to a peaceful protest at College Park City Hall on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
A peaceful protest is planned outside the Forsyth County courthouse Saturday beginning at noon. The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the organizers have filed an application for the event, and are cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the rally remains peaceful.
A Run for George Floyd is scheduled for Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. at Atlantic Station courtyard. The 8.46 mile run will represent the eight minutes and 46 seconds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during his arrest.
Protesters are expected to gather at the corner of Pleasant Hill and Satellite Boulevard near Gwinnett Place Mall from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
