ATLANTA (CBS46) – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued orders Friday to “expand access to the polls and make it easier for Atlanta residents and employees to vote in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to Mayor Bottoms’ office, one order was an executive order that would increase the amount of hours City of Atlanta employees are permitted to take off to vote on November 3 and a potential general election runoff on January 5. The order doubles the hours allowed to four for city employees.
Additionally, the mayor’s office issued an administrative order the office detailed thusly:
- Directs the City’s Chief Operating Officer to work with the Fulton and DeKalb Boards of Registration and Elections to identify how the City may assist the Boards through the possible provision of City facilities and resources to help ensure all eligible persons have an opportunity to safely vote in the General and subsequent Special Elections scheduled for November 3, 2020.
- Directs the Chief of Staff to engage with the Atlanta Postmaster to obtain a comprehensive understanding of any operational changes made by the United States Postal Service which may affect of inhibit mail delivery services for Atlanta residents between now and the General Election.
- Directs the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer and Executive Director of Customer Service to update the Atlanta 311 mobile application to provide the public with all voting information necessary to ensure every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote.
