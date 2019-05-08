ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Mayor sheds tears discussing justice and closure for families in the Atlanta Child Murders investigations
Hayley Mason
The Atlanta Child Murders gripped the city and the nation in the late 1970's and early 80's.
Now after nearly 40 years, the mysterious and controversial Georgia murders are being re-examined with possible new DNA-based technology.
In a heartfelt conversation, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with CBS46's Hayley Mason to discuss "new" methods of testing of evidence in the cases. Bottoms was only nine years old when the bodies of nearly 30 children were being dumped all over Metro Atlanta.She recalls the time period was terrifying. Speaking through tears as a mother and city leader, she is hoping to bring peace and hopefully justice to families whose wounds have never healed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.