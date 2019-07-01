ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A celebrity mansion party that took place in Sandy Springs two weeks ago may the catalyst behind Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottom's latest legislation proposal.
The proposed legislation will ammend the 1982 Atlanta Zoning Ordinance created to regulate "party houses."
Party houses (Sec. 16-29.001 of the proposed ordinance) -- which are defined as a single-family, two-family, or multi-family dwelling unit, including all accessory structures, which used for the purpose of hosting a commercial event. For this definition, commercial event includes parties, ceremonies, receptions or similar large-scale gatherings where the attendees are charged entry to the event, or the structure and its curtilage otherwise functions as a commercial recreation facility -- have at time posed public safety and quality-of-life concerns for those who live in communities that attract large-scale festivities.
"Party houses in residentially zoned areas are illegal and must end," said Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents Council District 8. "This legislation is a critical piece to stopping party houses and preserving the quality of life for our neighborhoods."
Noise, traffic, security guards walking around with guns and scantily clad women were just some of the complaints Sandy Springs residents has following the Tycoon mansion Pool Party held the weekend of June 16th.
"This is not the way we live in Sandy Springs," said Tibby DeJulio, a city council member to CBS46.
Mayor Bottoms says the proposed regulations are "common sense measures."
"This is about ensuring accountability for unlawful party and event planners who create nuisance and disorder in our communities," added Bottoms.
Neighborhood meetings and public input will prelude any ammendment to the zoning ordinance.
