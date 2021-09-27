ATLANTA (CBS46) — A group of elected officials met Monday at Herndon Square to discuss the nation’s housing crisis and steps they are taking to defeat it locally.
“We are not leaving our communities behind. Our communities have an opportunity to be a part of the redevelopment of the city,” said Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Officials explained the property which was once the sight of a housing project, now serves as a shining example of Mayor Bottoms’ push to provide more affordable housing in the city of Atlanta. The Mayor plans to use one billion dollars to meet that goal, and said the city is already halfway there.
“I am proud that you are building housing that people can afford,” explained U.S. Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge.
Secretary Fudge also showed up to push the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda.
“Because more than 580,000 people sleep on the street on any given night in America,” Fudge said while applauding the city’s efforts.
Efforts Mayor Bottoms assures will continue even as her time as mayor nears its end.
“I’m saying this is a model for other communities to follow. That’s why I’m here today,” she explained.
“The sky is the limit for us in Atlanta, and it’s about building up our communities, building back communities better than they were before COVID," Mayor Bottoms said.
