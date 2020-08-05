ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The threat of COVID-19 is evident in the city of Atlanta with more citizens wearing masks, and no one is more concerned than Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“So, what’s happening is we are now seeing our ICU beds at capacity,” Mayor Bottoms said.
During an online news briefing Wednesday, the Mayor said there has been an increase of more than 100,000 Coronavirus cases in the city just in the past month and that 289 city employees have tested positive for the virus.
“We’ve dedicated up to 7.7 million dollars of our COVID relief fund to expand COVID-19 testing, hire contact tracers and expand access to critical support services,” Mayor Bottoms said.
She also pointed out, as we get ready to open up our school’s she is concerned that children can often carry COVID in an asymptomatic manner creating a super spreader effect.
“I’ve chosen not to send my children back for the first part of the school year. We will continue with virtual learning. Nobody’s happy about that in my house, but I want to give an opportunity for these numbers to go down a bit,” Mayor Bottoms said.
Finally, the Mayor said the virus is really taking its toll on hospital capacity citywide.
“As people are out and about there have been traffic accidents. We know there has been a spike in violent crime so you have people going in with gunshot wounds and it is what would already be a busy time in our ER’s is made ten times worse because of COVID-19,” Mayor Bottoms said.
