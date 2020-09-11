ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta will once again transition to Phase Two of reopening after being moved back to Phase One in July.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city's latest efforts to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Phase Two is effective immediately.
“The city has met the metrics of our data-driven plan to cautiously move back to Phase II,” said Mayor Bottoms. “COVID-19 continues to ravage families across the city and state. We must all remain vigilant, wear a mask, practice social distancing and take the measures needed to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.”
The city's comprehensive reopening plan consists of five phases, however, to reach Phase Five diagnostic test positivity must remain below 5 percent, hospital bed availability must remain above 15 percent and new cases should average no more than 75 during a 14-day monitoring period.
Phase Two guidelines include:
- Stay home except for essential trips
- Wear a face mask in public (City mandate)
- Frequent hand washing
- Social distancing
- Small, private gatherings of no more than 10 people, with social distancing
Businesses/Non-Profits:
- To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments
- Continue practicing teleworking
- Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas
City Government:
- Non-essential City facilities remain closed
- Continue moratorium on special event applications
- Continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics
As of Sept. 11, Fulton County has recorded a total of 26,022 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2,241 hospitalizations and 551 deaths. Statewide 290,781 cases are confirmed and 4,794 deaths.
"The City will transition back to Phase I if there is a sustained increase in new COVID cases, hospitalizations, or positive test results, and hospital bed/critical care bed capacity falls below 15 percent all available beds and testing capacity falls below 25 percent," read a statement on reopening from the Mayor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.