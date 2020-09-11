ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta will once again transition to Phase Two of reopening after being moved back to Phase One in July.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city's latest efforts to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Phase Two is effective immediately.

“The city has met the metrics of our data-driven plan to cautiously move back to Phase II,” said Mayor Bottoms. “COVID-19 continues to ravage families across the city and state. We must all remain vigilant, wear a mask, practice social distancing and take the measures needed to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.”

The city's comprehensive reopening plan consists of five phases, however, to reach Phase Five diagnostic test positivity must remain below 5 percent, hospital bed availability must remain above 15 percent and new cases should average no more than 75 during a 14-day monitoring period.

Phase Two guidelines include:

Stay home except for essential trips

Wear a face mask in public (City mandate)

Frequent hand washing

Social distancing

Small, private gatherings of no more than 10 people, with social distancing

Businesses/Non-Profits:

To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments

Continue practicing teleworking

Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas

City Government:

Non-essential City facilities remain closed

Continue moratorium on special event applications

Continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics

As of Sept. 11, Fulton County has recorded a total of 26,022 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2,241 hospitalizations and 551 deaths. Statewide 290,781 cases are confirmed and 4,794 deaths.

"The City will transition back to Phase I if there is a sustained increase in new COVID cases, hospitalizations, or positive test results, and hospital bed/critical care bed capacity falls below 15 percent all available beds and testing capacity falls below 25 percent," read a statement on reopening from the Mayor's Office.