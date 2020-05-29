WATCH LIVE: George Floyd death sparks protest in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protestors outraged by the death of a black man in Minneapolis while in police custody has sparked cries for justice across the country, including right here in Atlanta.
Just hours after fired white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with the murder of George "Big Floyd" Floyd, Georgians gathered in downtown Atlanta.
Chauvin allegedly held his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as the Texas native struggled to breathe. In video of the tragic incident Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." Still with no signs of resisting arrest seen in the video, he lay there on the pavement until he took his last breath.
HAPPENING NOW: Protesters hit the streets of Atlanta as the nation deals with the fallout of the death of George Floyd #Atlanta #GeorgeFloydprotest https://t.co/vBb1pTb2xn pic.twitter.com/Da1fYArBze— CBS46 (@cbs46) May 29, 2020
CBS46 reporters Hayley Mason and Brittany Miller were live on the ground with protesters as the made their way across the city "too busy to hate."
While carrying signs, some chanting "Black live matter" and "no justice, no peace," and others clashing with police, the drove of thousands made their way through Centennial Park, to the CNN Center, the Capitol building and the police department.
Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement as tensions between protestors and police began to escalate.
Atlanta protesters are throwing water bottles at police and pushing back the man-made containment lines. pic.twitter.com/lnZbPR2H4n— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 29, 2020
Atlanta #StopKillingUs Protest is moving from the Capitol to the CNN center and then to police department. pic.twitter.com/C4IuIPP04L— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 29, 2020
"When lives and the conscience of this nation are at peril, we as a people are expected to exercise our Constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and have our voices heard. Atlanta embodies these values, and I encourage all who exercise these rights to remember Atlanta’s legacy of peaceful protest leading to progress."
Across the country similar scenes played out, though none quite like Minneapolis, where a police precinct was set ablaze.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields joined the sea of protestors, speaking with several who wanted to know how police could better do their jobs without killing black people.
While speaking with CBS46's Ashley Thompson about Floyd's death and the Chauvin's involvement she had this to say: "That's not a police problem. You're [Chauvin] a real cold son of a b---h."
